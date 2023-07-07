Seven Mile Winery hosts ‘Mystic Nights’ metaphysical market

Tarot card and palm readers, reiki, sound healing and various vendors selling jewelry, candles, crystals and more will line Seven Mile Winery’s property for its new metaphysical market event.

Mystic Nights is a first-time, hosted by Seven Mile Winery, located on 3526 Somerville Jacksonburg Road. It takes place 1-9 p.m. Saturday.

“This will be the largest event that we’ve had as far as vendors go. We had a Christmas sipping shop, and I want to say we had maybe 10-15 vendors, and this one is at 30, they will be set up outside,” said assistant manager and special event coordinator Kaitlyn Smith.

Typically events at the winery are inside the barn and it is normally capped at about 80 people, but because it will be outside there won’t be a limit. In the past, the winery has hosted vendors similar to what will be featured at the market, but never to this size.

“We’ve had a couple tarot card readers in, and some crystal gals that come in and you could make a spell jar or I think just buy crystals kind of wholesale. But this will be way bigger — we have like 30 vendors so it’s going to be an all day event, all over the property,” Smith said.

Mimi Blevins and Stephanie Dusing reached out to Smith with the idea of hosting this event at the winery and after collaboration between the three, they decided to go forward with the idea.

Smith said every vendor the metaphysical market is a small business mainly from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Blevins and Dusing work in the market and have connections to the various vendors that will be participating and were able to interest many of them into participating.

“I would say every vendor is a small business … so keeping it local within the tri-state area, and we really don’t have, as far as I’m aware, any big companies. Even our food trucks are pretty local,” Smith said.

Some of the vendors that will be at the market include: Triple Goddess Gifts, Steven’s Healing Vibrations, SoulPrints, Mama Growing Magick, The Inked Stone, Sun Shower Shack and much more.

Those who visit the winery are often frequent guests and participate in the events held there, so advertising this large scale market to their community wasn’t hard to do.

Seven Mile Winery is open 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Fridays and 1-9 p.m. Saturdays. They also host private events like baby showers, bridal parties and weddings.

All of the wines at Seven Mile Winery are made in house and everything is hand bottled, hand labeled and hand corked.

Every week, Smith said they try to host at least one event but sometimes they have activities going on all three nights.

“We do things like live music most Saturdays, we have bingo on the second Friday of every month and then something we host like candle-making classes or painting classes or just food trucks. We try to keep it fun,” Smith said.

More info

Online: facebook.com/sevenmilewinery