Seven companies bid to aid Fairfield in city manager search, now in third month

Seven firms from across the country have submitted proposals to help Fairfield find its next city manager.
Fairfield Fire Chief Don Bennett has been the city’s acting city manager since former manager Mark Wendling submitted his resignation on Dec. 11, two days after he was asked to sign a separation agreement. Wendling told the Journal-News his departure had “been brewing for a while.”
Earlier this year, the city sent out requests for proposals for search firms to help in a national executive recruitment process. Two of the firms are from Cincinnati.
All but one of the proposals would cost less than $25,000, and the lowest came from Georgia-based Slavin Management Consultants at $15,855. The highest was from California-based SOFTHQ, Inc. at $124,526.
City Council agreed in January to hold special meetings in between their regular meeting dates to discuss the city manager search. They’ve canceled some of those special meetings, and no other special meetings are scheduled. City Council next meets on Monday.
The bids received earlier this month include:
- Slavin Management Consultants, Norcross, Ga.: $15,855
- S. Renne Narlock, Tallahassee, Fla.: $21,450
- GovHR USA, Northbrook, Ill.: $22,000 (proposed bid could increase by $2,250 if COVID travel restrictions are lifted)
- Baker Tilly, Plano, Texas: $24,500
- Management Partners, Cincinnati: $24,500
- The Novak Consulting Group, Cincinnati: $24,800
- SoftHQ, Inc., San Diego, Calif.: $124,562
In the proposals, firms indicate the search process could take two to three months.
The matter is under the Community and Public Relations Council committee, chaired by Councilman Dale Paullus, though all seven City Council members will be involved. Council isn’t commenting other than acknowledging receipt of the proposals.
“We just got back the RFPs, and with that, Council is working on the path forward,” Paullus said.
City officials anticipate the process could take four to six months.
The city will also be in the process of finding a new finance director. Former director Scott Timmer was promoted to assistant city manager in January, replacing Dan Wendt, who left to be Vandalia’s city manager.