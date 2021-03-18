Seven companies bid to aid Fairfield in city manager search, now in third month

The bids received earlier this month include:

Slavin Management Consultants, Norcross, Ga.: $15,855

S. Renne Narlock, Tallahassee, Fla.: $21,450

GovHR USA, Northbrook, Ill.: $22,000 (proposed bid could increase by $2,250 if COVID travel restrictions are lifted)

Baker Tilly, Plano, Texas: $24,500

Management Partners, Cincinnati: $24,500

The Novak Consulting Group, Cincinnati: $24,800

SoftHQ, Inc., San Diego, Calif.: $124,562

In the proposals, firms indicate the search process could take two to three months.

The matter is under the Community and Public Relations Council committee, chaired by Councilman Dale Paullus, though all seven City Council members will be involved. Council isn’t commenting other than acknowledging receipt of the proposals.

“We just got back the RFPs, and with that, Council is working on the path forward,” Paullus said.

City officials anticipate the process could take four to six months.

The city will also be in the process of finding a new finance director. Former director Scott Timmer was promoted to assistant city manager in January, replacing Dan Wendt, who left to be Vandalia’s city manager.