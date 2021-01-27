New assistant city manager to be Fairfield’s finance director until replacement is found

Before Timmer’s promotion, the city was looking at vacancies of its top two administrative positions as city manager Mark Wendling resigned on Dec. 11. City officials initially indicated the next city manager would select an assistant city manager, but hiring the city’s next chief executive will be a four-to-six-month process.

Timmer’s annual salary as finance director was $111,612.80 and as of Monday, he’ll earn $120,000 a year as assistant city manager.

Bennett approached Timmer about the possibility of a promotion as he applied for the job in 2018 when Wendt was hired. Timmer said it was something he “always had an interest in.”

“Right now, the main goal is to help contribute toward establishing that stability in the front office,” he said.

Before joining the city, Timmer worked with the federal government as an accountant, including for the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs and the Environmental Protection Agency. He graduated from the Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program in 2012 while working for the Department of Defense.

Locally, Timmer has participated in the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program Class in 2018.

Timmer earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Dayton and a Master of Business Administration, with a focus in Public Administration, from Ohio Dominican University.

Fairfield is a board of trustee for the Greater Miami Valley YMCA, a member of the Fairfield Rotary Club, and a Badin High School graduate.