New assistant city manager to be Fairfield’s finance director until replacement is found

Until Fairfield can hire a new finance director, newly appointed Assistant City Manager Scott Timmer will take on both roles.
Timmer said the city will post a description for the finance director job by the end of the week, if not sooner.
“I will work with (Acting City Manager) Don (Bennett) in getting that filled and really probably still remain involved in that initial onboarding,” he said. “Once they got their feet under them, I’ll relinquish that one and be focusing full-time up here (in his new role).”
Fairfield announced Timmer’s promotion to replace former assistant city manager Dan Wendt, who was hired to be the city manager at Vandalia beginning Feb. 1. Wendt’s last day with Fairfield was last week.
Timmer started with the city in August 2016 as the city’s financial services manager. He was promoted to finance director in September 2018 and has been involved in the city’s day-to-day operations, including labor relations with Fairfield’s collective bargaining units.
Before Timmer’s promotion, the city was looking at vacancies of its top two administrative positions as city manager Mark Wendling resigned on Dec. 11. City officials initially indicated the next city manager would select an assistant city manager, but hiring the city’s next chief executive will be a four-to-six-month process.
Timmer’s annual salary as finance director was $111,612.80 and as of Monday, he’ll earn $120,000 a year as assistant city manager.
Bennett approached Timmer about the possibility of a promotion as he applied for the job in 2018 when Wendt was hired. Timmer said it was something he “always had an interest in.”
“Right now, the main goal is to help contribute toward establishing that stability in the front office,” he said.
Before joining the city, Timmer worked with the federal government as an accountant, including for the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs and the Environmental Protection Agency. He graduated from the Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program in 2012 while working for the Department of Defense.
Locally, Timmer has participated in the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program Class in 2018.
Timmer earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Dayton and a Master of Business Administration, with a focus in Public Administration, from Ohio Dominican University.
Fairfield is a board of trustee for the Greater Miami Valley YMCA, a member of the Fairfield Rotary Club, and a Badin High School graduate.