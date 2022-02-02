Serious injury crash closes busy Middletown road

A portion of Verity Parkway in Middletown remains closed this afternoon after a serious crash at the intersection of Carmody Boulevard.
Middletown Police and the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the intersection for a two-vehicle crash crash at about 12:20 p.m. The southbound lanes were closed for the investigation and remained closed at 2:50 p.m.
An entrapped person was rescued from one vehicle and at least two people were transported to the hospital, according to OSP.
