Serious injury crash closes busy Middletown road

A serious crash today closed southbound Verity Parkway at Carmody Boulevard today. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF



News
By Lauren PackNick Graham
33 minutes ago

A portion of Verity Parkway in Middletown remains closed this afternoon after a serious crash at the intersection of Carmody Boulevard.

Middletown Police and the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the intersection for a two-vehicle crash crash at about 12:20 p.m. The southbound lanes were closed for the investigation and remained closed at 2:50 p.m.

An entrapped person was rescued from one vehicle and at least two people were transported to the hospital, according to OSP.







