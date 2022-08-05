Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County, police say

The Environmental Protection Agency is on the scene of a disabled semi-truck on I-75 southbound in Warren County after investigators said it leaked nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
Ohio State Highway Patrol said the call came out around 7:30 a.m. Friday near the Hamilton Lebanon Road exit.
Police said to expect delays if you are heading in that direction.
It is unclear how long clean up will take.
This is an ongoing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.
In Other News
1
Middletown zoning change makes way for 10-building apartment project
2
Lakota superintendent hopeful school year will be less impacted by...
3
Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio
4
Butler County on pace for record number of suicides this year
5
Help wanted: Butler County still needs to fill director roles
About the Author