Secrets to save on ham, eggs and other Easter staples

“I definitely got a cheaper cut of meat than I would usually get,” said shopper Desiree Houben. “Just trying to cut down on the price of things.”

Another shopper, Kathy Brooks, told us the cost of Easter ham shocked her.

“The cheapest one they have is $30. I can’t afford that,” she said. “We’re on a fixed income, me and my husband, and we can’t afford stuff like that.”

How to save on ham

There are cheaper alternatives to ham, according to registered dietician Kayla Pasquale.

“The hams are quite expensive,” she said. “I would even look at doing some turkey as an alternative to that.”

Or, she suggests, look for versions that cost less than pre-cooked, spiral-sliced hams.

“There are cheaper cuts of ham,” Pasquale said, “Different slices you can add to your spread instead of doing a spiral ham. That often packs in a lot of sugar as well.”

The shank, for example, is considered a budget-friendly option by Southern Living.

Whichever type of ham you buy, be sure not to overspend. According to Taste of Home, a whole ham weighing 15 to 20 pounds can feed up to 30 people.

If you don’t have a huge crowd, consider a half ham.

Finding cheaper eggs

Your family may favor an Easter brunch, which typically means another big expense these days: eggs.

Experts with The Krazy Coupon Lady have been breaking down egg prices every Friday on social media.

As of April 4, its experts found the cheapest eggs at Trader Joe’s.

“They restock every day, but they do run out sometimes,” said senior editor Kristin McGrath. “So, give yourself a few shots to get those eggs.”

Here are the latest egg prices at national chains, according to The Krazy Coupon Lady:

Trader Joe’s: $0.29 per egg

Sam’s Club: $0.39 per egg

Walmart: $0.41 per egg

Aldi: $0.41 per egg

Target: $0.42 per egg

(These egg prices were tracked in Pittsburgh, PA. Eggs at Costco were out of stock during this timeframe.)

McGrath suggests that shoppers buy early since demand is up and sales are limited.

“We’ve seen Ibotta, which is a cash back rewards app, giving extra cash back if you bought eggs,” she said. “We’re seeing offers out there, but they are few and far between.”

Other ways to save

If you don’t mind a traditional Easter meal, Walmart claims you can host eight people for less than $6 per person -- if you stick to its suggested spread of ham, potatoes, asparagus, corn, dinner rolls and other sides.

To stretch your Easter meal, find creative ways to use leftover ham in soups and sandwiches.

Or freeze it, according to The Penny Hoarder. Depending on the type of ham, cooked ham can last up to four months in the freezer.

Easter brunch or Easter dinner, grocery shoppers are on the hunt for deals – which is proving to be easier said than done.

“Still very expensive, it’s kind of frustrating,” said shopper Sarah Metcalfe.