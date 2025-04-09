‘Star Wars’ movie showing at RiversEdge includes cosplay contest, synchronized lights and more

Presented by Kruger & Hodges, “The Empire Strikes Back” film will show with synchronized lights, popcorn, a cosplay contest, 501st Legion and Rebel Legion appearances, (professional cosplayers with extensive costumes,) Star Wars trivia, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and a beer stand.

“We are trying to create a space here in Hamilton for people who can’t travel to New York or Chicago, but they want to participate in a May the 4th celebration,” Walden said.

Costumes are encouraged and there will be a cosplay contest before the movie starts at 6 p.m. Plus, there will be light saber battles and plenty of photo opportunities. The movie will start around 6:45 p.m., and end about 9 p.m.

“We encourage people to dress up. This is a themed event, where people are in a safe space to dress in Star Wars or Sci-Fi costumes, so the more people wearing costumes, the better,” Walden said.

Categories in the cosplay contest include “Best In Show,” “Best Craftsmanship,” “Best Group Cosplay,” “Best Padawan,” (kid’s cosplay) and a “Best Salacious Crumb Award (pet).

“We are trying to encourage families and everybody to come and participate, and have fun, really leaning into the fandom of Star Wars,” Walden said.

Gearing up for concert season, the completion of the roof on RiversEdge Amphitheater is underway, so the entire event will be out in Marcum Park, along 2nd St., at the corner of 2nd and Dayton St.

Jedi sponsors include LemonGrenade Creative, The Toy Department, and Spoken Bicycles. Bricks & Minifigs is a Storm Trooper Sponsor. The sponsors make it possible to bring more attractions to the event.

Walden said the event also ties into the “Something Sci-Fi Art Show” at The Strauss Gallery at Artspace Hamilton, which opens on April 19 and runs through May 10. The gallery will be open on May 4 from 4-7 p.m.

“It’s a group show with over 13 artists, and one of the special features of the art show is there will be six Star Wars helmets that are being custom painted by artists, and silent auctioned, and the silent auction winners will be announced at 5:45 p.m., before the movie starts, during the May 4 event,” he said.

Final bids for the silent auction need to be in by 5 p.m.

MORE DETAILS

What: May The 4th Be With You/RiversEdge Star Wars Day – Movie in the Park at Marcum Park featuring “The Empire Strikes Back.”

When: Events start at 4 p.m. on May 4. The movie begins at 6:45 p.m.

Where: Marcum Park, 116 Dayton Street, downtown Hamilton

Admission: Free. Items will be available for purchase, including popcorn and beer.

More info: riversedgelive.com/maythe4thbewithyou