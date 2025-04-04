4 things we learned from our visit to Kings Island’s Soak City water park

Here is what we learned during our visit this week:

New water coaster RiverRacers will open Memorial Day weekend

Construction of the park’s newest attraction, the dueling water coaster RiverRacers, began earlier this year and Kings Island’s director of communications, Chad Showalter, confirmed it is on track to open with the Soak City water park May 24.

Bult by Whitewater West, the attraction takes guests through 500 feet of track at 30 miles per hour.

The new children’s play area, Splash River Junction, will also open Memorial Day weekend.

Soak City’s entrance has been updated

Kings Island has changed the entrance to Soak City, adding a new security gate in front of the welcome sign. According to Showalter, this gate will help with guest flow on busy days.

Kings Island’s iconic blue ice cream will come to the water park

Introduced in 1982, Kings Island’s blueberry-flavored ice cream has proven to be one of the most popular food items in the park. However, the treat yet to be served at Soak City.

This is set to change in the upcoming season, as a new dining location serving the treat will replace the former Subway restaurant, located near the train station.

One of the park’s wave pools is undergoing a renovation

In 1997, the park introduced its first wave pool. Now known as Breakers Bay, the pool has stood for over 25 years. This season, the park will be updating the wave pool, resurfacing its floor to make it more comfortable for guests.

Kings Island’s Soak City water park opens for guests May 24.

HOW TO GO

What: Kings Island

When: April 19 through Labor Day; select dates until May 14 when daily operations begin. Soak City set to open May 24

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com