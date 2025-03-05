Second man connected in Middletown woman’s death pleads guilty

Hart wat was arrested on July 11, 2024, by Middletown police for having weapons under disability. Two guns were found in his backpack, according to police and court records.

He was indicted by a grand jury for aggravated murder with a gun specification in the death of Asiah Slone, of Middletown, and a repeat violent offender specification, kidnapping, murder and two counts of having weapons under disability.

Slone was the 35-year-old woman who was reported missing in June. Her remains were found on July 1, 2024, and later identified by the the Butler County Coroner’s office through DNA testing two days after Hart’s arrest. Slone was found in a Rumpke trash bin in the 1000 block of Centennial Avenue near Yankee Road.

Last month, after a five-day trial, Brandon Davis, 46, was found guilty of aggravated murder in the shooting death of Slone, who was found in a Yankee Road home last summer. A jury found Davis guilty on all counts, that also included, among others, having weapons under disability and kidnapping.

Hart testified against Davis during his trial.

A disposition hearing for Hart is set for 9:30 a.m. on March 31 before Judge Michael Oster. He could be sentenced to 30-1/2 years if all counts run concurrently, according to court documents.