Schwarber, ‘a class act’ on and off playing field, to have his baseball jersey retired at Middletown High

Schwarber, 28, a 2011 MHS graduate, played baseball at Indiana University for three seasons, then was drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Chicago Cubs. He skyrocketed through Chicago’s minor league system and joined the Major League team in 2015.

In the third game of the 2016 regular season, Schwarber, playing left field for the Cubs, suffered a left knee injury that was supposed to sideline him until Spring Training 2017.

But he returned in time for the World Series and played a key role in the Cubs’ championship.

Since then, he has played for the Nationals and Red Sox and in six postseasons during his seven-year career. He’s a free agent after signing a one-year, $10 million deal last year with Washington. He finished the 2021 season with 32 homers and career highs in hitting (.266) and OPS (.928).

Schwarber and his wife, Paige, are building a home in the area and Foust said Schwarber frequently lifts weights at the high school and takes batting practice at Barnitz Stadium.

He also is helping promote youth baseball in Middletown by using his name as a way to raise recognition as part of Middie Way Baseball, a program that has been accepted into the Little League and plans to start its inaugural season in the spring.

Schwarber was expected to be inducted into the Middletown High School Athletic Hall of Fame this month, but that ceremony was postponed until March 5 due to COVID-19, Foust said. That’s about the time the Schwarbers are expecting their first child and Foust is hoping Schwarber will be in town and able to attend the ceremony.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Retirement of Kyle Schwarber’s baseball jersey number

WHEN: Halftime of the Jan. 21 boys basketball game between Middletown and Princeton

WHERE: Wade E. Miller Gym, Middletown High School

HOW MUCH: Tickets at the door are $6

MIDDLETOWN HIGH SCHOOL RETIRED NUMBERS

Basketball

11: Shelby Linville

13: Jerry Lucas

14: John Fraley

42: Butch Carter

51: Archie Aldridge

Baseball

12: Kyle Schwarber

Football

1: Cris Carter

83: Todd Bell

SOURCE: Middletown High School athletic department