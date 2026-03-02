Wine restaurant to debut on Hamilton’s High Street this summer

Gerke, the founder of the Velvet Society Hospitality Group, said she plans to open Savor & Sip on Aug. 18. She said she’s designing the space, the former Ciao Vino, to create an atmosphere that will feel warm and artful.

Jamie Campbell, the former chef of Basil 1791, will be Savor & Sip’s executive chef.

“We’re excited to welcome him back to Hamilton and look forward to the creativity and experience he will bring to Savor & Sip,” Gerke said.

Gerke said that prior to Savor & Sip she was a stay-at-home mother to her five daughters while also investing in and renovating homes alongside her husband.

“That experience has given me a deep appreciation for thoughtful design, long-term vision and building spaces that bring people together,” she said. “I am, at heart, a host, and Savor & Sip is being created with that spirit in mind.”

Hamilton’s energy and growth made it “an easy decision” to open the business in the city’s burgeoning downtown there, Gerke said.

“There’s a strong sense of community here, and the High Street corridor continues to evolve in exciting ways,” she said. “The city’s successful embrace of the arts and creative culture was also a key factor in our decision. The intimacy and character of this particular storefront felt like the perfect canvas for what we’re building.”

Gerke said Savor & Sip plans to unveil elements of the concept in stages to build anticipation and community engagement.

“We’re committed to offering a high level of customer service, where guests feel welcomed, cared for and intentionally attended to from the moment they walk through our doors,” she said.