Wine bar connected to downtown Hamilton’s Artspace building closes

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“I learned more than I’ll ever need to know for this lifetime,” Emmons said. “I worked more hours and stressed out more hours than I ever have in my entire life.”

She said it was “so beautiful” to see it all come together.

“It was so fun being there with all of the laughter, love and live music (my three favorite pieces of all of it),” Emmons said. “It was so special on the nights with our family and friends there. All times I will never forget.”

She said she plans to rest her body, mind and soul for a while. “I’ll still be running my spa and working, of course, but I am looking forward to time off actually being time off,” Emmons said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Ciao Vino featured wines imported from European areas, including France, Italy and Spain, plus California wines from the Napa Valley and other alcohol-based options.

The space was leased through Artspace Projects Inc., which owns the Artspace Hamilton Lofts.

“We hope to lease it to another restaurateur,” Jean Kramer-Johnson, Artspace Projects’ director of commercial leasing, told Journal-News. “We have an interested party we’ve engaged in the very preliminary stages of discussions.”