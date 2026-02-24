Hamilton grad, NFL player Malik Verdon celebrates students behind his cleats designs

Verdon ultimately incorporated pieces of each design into the cleats he wore for different games this season.

“It was amazing to hear the stories and their thoughts on how they made the design and what it meant to them,” said Verdon, a 2021l graduate who met students Friday at Riverview Elementary School and distributed dozens of new sneakers through Just A Pair of Shoes.

Those celebrated for their designs during his appearance at the school included:

Hunter Burford, of Wilson Elementary

Jacob Harden and Jaiden Baker, of Brookwood Elementary

Kareem Gans, Josie Hudson and Maria Ehuan Ramirez, of Garfield Elementary

Sarenthia Caldwell, Eisrael Garcia and Savannah Siemer, of Hamilton High School Main Campus

Siemer, a senior, said she was surprised to learn her design was selected.

“I was like ‘Nothing like this has ever happened to me. This is so awesome,’” Siemer said.

Her inspiration from that happening is “always try to put your best foot forward, always try to do your hardest work, because you never know where it could take you.”

The process of selecting the designs that made the final cut for “My Cause, My Cleats“ included Verdon’s mother, a Riverview Elementary teacher.

“My mom, she had called me, and I’m talking about, it was just a whole table just full of designs,” Verdon said. “I made her go through every single one to the point where we were doubling back on everything.”

He said choosing among the designs was challenging, so he pulled his favorite elements from each one and combined them into a single cleat. That way, the final design would reflect not just one student’s contribution, but the contributions of many.

Verdon, who played for Iowa State before signing with the Falcons in April 2025, said being back in Hamilton and getting to give back to the community was “amazing.”

“I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it wasn’t for here, so being able to come back and get the love that I get, and be able to return it, it’s huge to me,” he said.