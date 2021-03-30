Savings from Hamilton Beltline project to be used for special pedestrian crosswalks

A less elaborate crossing signal will be added at Cleveland Avenue, where vehicle traffic is far less heavy than Eaton.

The signals and their installation will cost about $67,000, and because the total cost with the signals included fell within the original cost estimate, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources agreed to pay 75 percent of that cost, as it was the other parts of the contract. Costs also were lowered because the city was able to reuse poles and city electrical workers are helping with installation.

“ODNR’s been a very good partner on this,” said Allen Messer, senior civil engineer for the city.

The path ultimately is to be a 2.96-mile asphalt strip that will extend in a large curve from the former Champion Paper mill and the Great Miami River to near Millville Avenue.