Safety harness saves Hamilton city working who was hanging lights

The city truck did not have cones in the street or a device to warn there were crews working in the trees, the report said.

The driver of the truck, Benjamin Breaker, was not injured.

Hudson said the department is investigating the incident and reviewing safety procedures.

“We have had our safety guy here today. Took statements from everyone involved and will get the police report,” he said. “We are doing an investigation to see if our protocol has been followed and if it had not, then find out why not and we will go from there.”

The department is in the middle of a two-week schedule hanging lights in the city’s downtown area for the holidays, then will move to the Lindenwald neighborhood.

Hudson said the bucket was badly damaged and will have to be repaired, so the incident could put them a little bit behind schedule.

Deaton returned to work Tuesday.