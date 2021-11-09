Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays set for Nov. 20

The City of Hamilton will kick off the holidays with an annual tree lighting event that features live reindeer.
The community is welcome to “Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays” from 5 to 8 p.m. Sat., Nov. 20 at Marcum Park in downtown Hamilton. Activities include music, the reindeer, carriage and train rides, face painting, balloon artists, cookies and hot chocolate.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be there to visit.
Marcum Park has become the popular spot for some of Hamilton’s biggest events. It is located at Dayton and Second streets behind the Marcum Apartments, near the Courtyard Marriott hotel. Folks may park at surrounding spots or in the nearby McDulin parking garage.
The Santa House will also return to downtown Hamilton this season. Visitors will find it at Second and High streets by the historic courthouse.
Santa House will be open beginning Dec. 3 for children and families to deliver their Christmas wish lists and take their own photos with Santa Claus.
The Santa House requires facial coverings and social distancing will be monitored during visits.
The hours for the House are:
4-8 p.m. Dec. 3
Noon-8 p.m. Dec. 4-5
4-8 p.m. Dec. 10
Noon-8 p.m. Dec. 11-12
4-8 p.m. Dec. 17
Noon-8 p.m. Dec. 18-19
4-8 p.m. Dec. 20-22
Noon-8 p.m. Dec. 23
Noon-3 p.m. Dec. 24, Christmas Eve
The Santa House is sponsored by McDonald’s Levajo and the Downtown Special Improvement District.
