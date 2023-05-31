Rumpke Waste & Recycling nationally recognized

Rumpke Waste & Recycling was named a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the fourth straight year.
This also makes Rumpke one of only 17 firms in the country to achieve Gold Standard Status.
The U.S. Best Managed Companies program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their teams. The 2023 designees were required to demonstrate excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their employees, they fostered a dynamic culture, and strong financials.
“This award confirms Rumpke’s progress toward its mission to deliver exceptional waste and recycling solutions to our customers and communities through a commitment to safety, service, the environment, and the growth of our people,” said Bill Rumpke Jr. Rumpke’s president and CEO. “This is an award that acknowledges Rumpke’s allegiance to our core values of teamwork and quality. It recognizes the exceptional insights of our leaders and the work of our teams.”
Rumpke Waste & Recycling has been in operations for more than 90 years, and today services millions of customers across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia. The company operates 14 landfills and 13 recycling centers, and other divisions of Rumpke include Rumpke Portable Restrooms, Rumpke Haul-it-Away, and Rumpke Hydraulics, as well as environmental solutions company The William-Thomas Group.
About the Author