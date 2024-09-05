Rumpke offering West Chester Twp. residents one option for trash collection

Customers will no longer have separate pricing for trash with the option of recycling for an additional fee.

“It transitions 100 percent of all the current customers we have,’’ Ferrier explained. “(Customers) will have recycling and trash together with one rate and 100 percent of the customers have access to recycling at no additional charge.”

The plan was outlined earlier this month after the township decided not to go with a single hauler contract that would have required all township residents to participate, said Barb Wilson, township spokeswoman.

When it bid out trash collection and recycling last April there was only one vendor – Rumpke – that responded, Wilson said.

“The township wasn’t able to exact the savings we were hoping for in a single hauler contract because we only had one bidder,’’ Wilson said.

Township residents who already contract with Rumpke now pay $22.75 monthly for trash pickup and pay an additional $5.75 per month if they want recycling services.

Rumpke has about 15,000 household accounts in West Chester and another 2,000 accounts with Homeowner’s Associations or property managers, Ferrier said. Almost half of the residential customers opt for recycling, he said.

Ferrier estimated another 2,000 to 3,000 households contract with competitor Republic Services.

“We understand the township’s desire to encourage recycling as well as lower customer’s rates,’’ said Molly Yeager, Rumpke’s communications manager.

“We’re trying to assist with their (township) goal and still allow residents to have a choice in their waste hauler. We hope this encourages people to recycle…But there is no cost savings if you don’t.”

Yeager said the new pricing program was created specifically for West Chester Township. Rates are good for one year.

The price includes weekly collection of up to six, 30-gallon trash cans/bags or two Rumpke 95-gallon trash carts. Weekly recycling is via a Rumpke 18-gallon bin or 65-gallon cart. Large items can be collected for an additional fee.

Residents should get letters in the mail mid- to late January explaining the new program and pricing.

Residents, businesses, homeowner’s associations, and property managers still have the option of contracting with any – or no – provider for trash services.