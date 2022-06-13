journal-news logo
Rumpke changes collection times due to excessive heat this week

Rumpke is set to be the new trash provider in Fairborn in 2021.

By Avery Kreemer
Rumpke waste collection service will be running “extra early” in order for the company’s workers to avoid the excessive heat throughout the week.

“The high temperatures that are predicted for the remainder of the week make our job more dangerous,” Region Vice President Bill Rumpke III said in a statement sent to Cox First Media. “To help protect our team members from heat related illnesses and ensure customers still receive timely collection, we must adjust our operations.”

The statement encourages customers to remember to set their trash out the night before pickup.

Some counties are under excessive heat advisories, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper-90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; along with heat indexes in the mid-100s.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the NWS said.

About the Author

Avery Kreemer
