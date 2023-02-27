Roy Rogers restaurant, first in Ohio, opens in Cleves; one is planned for Butler County

The two companies also have plans for locations in Northern Kentucky’s Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties, as well as Indiana’s Dearborn County.

“Longtime legend and King of the Cowboys, Roy Rogers, was born and raised in Ohio, and even claimed second base in Riverfront Stadium as his birthplace,” states a Businesswire release. “In 1968, Rogers shared his name with the western-themed QSR restaurant that continued to grow across the Northeast, and has now made its way back to the Midwest.”

“After the brand was acquired from Marriott in 1990, the former Roy’s locations were converted to Hardee’s,” said Jim Plamondon, co-president of Roy Rogers Franchise Company. “Since then, we have revitalized the brand and experienced success as we continue to expand our footprint across the Northeast and East Coast. The return to Cincinnati certainly means a lot to our team at Roy Rogers.”