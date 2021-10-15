journal-news logo
Roy Rogers restaurant chain coming to Butler County

By B. J. Bethel, WCPO
20 minutes ago
Western-theme fast food company stretching into Midwest

CINCINNATI — The Western-themed fast food chain Roy Rogers is partnering with the One Holland Restaurant Group to expand into the Greater Cincinnati area.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the two companies will open new locations in Hamilton, Butler and Clermont counties in Southwest Ohio; Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties in Northern Kentucky and Dearborn County in Indiana.

The restaurants namesake, Roy Rogers, was born in Cincinnati in 1911. According to the the famous actor and singer’s website, RoyRogers.com, Rogers said the tenement house he was born in was later destroyed to make room for Riverfront Stadium. One Holland Group CEO Gary Holland said he was excited to be bringing Rogers name back to the Cincinnati area.

“One Holland’s values directly align with ours and our mission to remain faithful to the Roy Rogers tradition,” Holland said in the press release.

Rogers starred in over a 100 films as well as numerous TV and radio series.

