Roy Rogers restaurant chain coming to Butler County

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the two companies will open new locations in Hamilton, Butler and Clermont counties in Southwest Ohio; Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties in Northern Kentucky and Dearborn County in Indiana.

The restaurants namesake, Roy Rogers, was born in Cincinnati in 1911. According to the the famous actor and singer’s website, RoyRogers.com, Rogers said the tenement house he was born in was later destroyed to make room for Riverfront Stadium. One Holland Group CEO Gary Holland said he was excited to be bringing Rogers name back to the Cincinnati area.