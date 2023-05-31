Roundabout installation closes Beckett and Tylersville roads

Work began this week on Tylersville and Beckett roads for the installation if a new roundabout, prompting a summer-long closure in front of the Lakota West Freshman Campus.
The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports the roads will be closed to all through-traffic, however, local drivers will still have access up to the construction zone. At the start of construction a temporary road will be installed east of the school as an entrance for staff and summer activities.
With the lowest bid of $1.87 million, W.G. Stang, LLC was awarded the ten-week project, including sidewalk reconstruction, lighting, a rapid flashing beacon installation, and storm sewer improvements. Funded by West Chester Township TIF and Butler County Water & Sewer, the roundabout project is tentatively scheduled for completion on Aug. 11 before students return to school.
Beckett Road Detour: Southbound Beckett Road traffic will detour south on Ohio 747 and east on Smith Road.
Tylersville Road Detour: Eastbound Tylersville Road traffic will detour north on Ohio 747, east on Hamilton Mason Road, and south on Lesourdsville West Chester Road. Westbound traffic will reverse this route.
Check the BCEO PROJECTS MAP as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.
About the Author