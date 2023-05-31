Roundabout installation closes Beckett and Tylersville roads

The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports the roads will be closed to all through-traffic, however, local drivers will still have access up to the construction zone. At the start of construction a temporary road will be installed east of the school as an entrance for staff and summer activities.

With the lowest bid of $1.87 million, W.G. Stang, LLC was awarded the ten-week project, including sidewalk reconstruction, lighting, a rapid flashing beacon installation, and storm sewer improvements. Funded by West Chester Township TIF and Butler County Water & Sewer, the roundabout project is tentatively scheduled for completion on Aug. 11 before students return to school.