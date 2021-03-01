Roundabout at dangerous Butler County intersection taking shape

The roundabout underway the intersection of Ohio 73 and Jacksonburg Road in Wayne Twp. has seen work paused by the weather, but it is taking shape.
Drivers are already taking a turn at the intersection to continue driving straight, which is the start of the full roundabout.
The Journal-News visited the site last week to see how it is coming together.
The rural intersection, which often includes travel by semi trucks, has been crash-prone for years and a regular member of Ohio’s list of the most dangerous intersections.
According to ODOT officials, from 2012 through May 2015, there were 16 serious crashes at the intersection, three of which resulted in fatalities.
In October 2019, a crash involving three vehicles, including a semi, killed a Preble County mother and her 2-year-old child.
The roundabout project began in 2016 following safety and feasibility studies conducted by ODOT District 8 and consultants for the department as a result of the crash history at the intersection.
The $3 million project is expected to be finished by late summer, according to ODOT officials.