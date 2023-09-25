Ross Twp. Police being investigated for alleged ‘payroll irregularities’

An investigation into alleged “payroll irregularities” in the Ross Twp. Police Dept. has been referred to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Ross Twp. Trustee Russ McGurrin told the Journal-News the trustees are aware of allegations and have referred the matter to Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser. He confirmed the allegations involve “payroll irregularities.”

Gmoser said, “the investigation is ongoing and BCI has been asked to make an investigation,” but he could not discuss any details.

Steve Irwin with the Ohio Attorney General’s office said the investigation is “active and ongoing” and provided the following request from Gmoser:

“Dear Agent Ward: Please accept this letter as my formal request upon BCI as Prosecutor of Butler County, Ohio for the criminal investigation of certain alleged payroll irregularities occurring in the police department of Ross Township, Ohio. If there is any more specificity required, please do not hesitate to contact me, but I understand you have already been briefed on certain details of this matter,” the request reads.