Ross Twp. firefighter was a Gold Star ‘regular’, restaurant to host fundraiser in his memory

The Ross Twp. Fire Dept. and Gold Star will partner to remember a local hero, Brandon Sparks, a former Ross Twp. firefighter. Brandon passed away in a motorcycle accident in December. To commemorate Brandon, a fundraiser will be rom 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3790 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Ross Twp.
There will be basket raffles and door prizes. Winners will not need to be present for the drawing.
“Brandon was a regular at Gold Star,” Gold Star Ross Owner Sam Harsh said. “He came in nearly every day, sat at the same table, and all our employees knew his name and order. We certainly miss seeing him here every day and want to take this opportunity to pay it forward for him and his family.”
Proceeds will benefit the Sparks children. According to Gold Star, it has already collected over $600 for Sparks’ family, but they hope to reach their goal of $5,000 during the fundraiser.
