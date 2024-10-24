Ross Community Foundation founders honored with Belew Legacy Award

“So many lives have been touched by the generosity and leadership of Dana and Martha,” said John Guidugli, president and CEO of the Hamilton Community Foundation and its affiliates. “Dana may not be here to share in this moment, but his legacy is alive in everything he and Martha have done to uplift others. It’s an honor to recognize them both for all they’ve given to make Hamilton a better place.”

The Mehls began their journey of service by collaborating on projects at Champion International and expanding into the Ross Twp. community, where they left an indelible mark. In 2022, they founded the Ross Community Foundation, the first affiliate foundation of the Hamilton Community Foundation, and helped raise more than $500,000 in its first year. Their vision and leadership continued to grow the foundation, with the Impact Fund, which has now surpassed $800,000.

Dana Mehl passed away in March at 68.

“It’s incredible to see Dana and Martha being honored for everything they’ve contributed, not just through the Community Foundation but throughout their lives,” said Wendy Fetters, Ross Community Foundation vice chair. “They’ve been dedicated to this community in ways big and small, and this award is a beautiful way to acknowledge their lasting impact on our communities.”

The David L. Belew Legacy Award was established in 2010 to honor the extraordinary contributions of its namesake, David L. Belew, who died earlier this month at 93. His lifelong commitment to the betterment of Hamilton, both through leadership at Beckett Paper Company and his volunteer work, set the standard for the kind of dedication this award honors.