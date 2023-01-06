Rivinius named Miami University’s vice president, chief marketing communications officer

Jessica Rivinius has been named Miami University’s vice president and chief marketing communications officer.
She has served in the position on an interim basis since July when she replaced Jaime Hunt, who took a position as inaugural vice president for university communications and chief marketing officer at Old Dominion University in Virginia.
Rivinius joined Miami in January 2021 as senior director of University News and Communications.
“Jessica’s leadership has been instrumental in promoting Miami and our faculty, staff, and students on a national level and elevating and amplifying the great work being done at our university,” Miami President Gregory Crawford said. “I am excited and eager to see what the future holds as Jessica and her team continue to build on these accomplishments and help advance Miami’s unwavering commitment to student success.”
Rivinius earned her bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, with specializations in business and political science, from Ohio University. She began her career as a journalist, working for various print and broadcast outlets.
