Rivertown Brewery in Monroe announces permanent closure

“Given the economic climate (pandemic, staffing issues and daily rising food costs) we had to make the unfortunate decision to close our doors permanently,” say signs on the brewery’s doors. “We appreciate all your patronage through the years.”

The brewery was one of the first in the region to kick off the brewery boom. The $6 million, 26,000-sqaure foot facility opened Jan. 20, 2017 on Salzman Road off Ohio 63 and saw early success because of its location near a highly traveled roadway and being close to Cincinnati Premium Outlets, Miami Valley Gaming and Traders World.