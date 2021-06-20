RiversEdge moves back to free shows in Hamilton as pandemic eases

There is one exception to the free concerts in 2021 with the JJ Grey and Mofro show on Sept. 3, which will remain a paid, general admission concert.

The concert season began with two sold-out shows with David Shaw on May 21 and Tropidelic with special guest Zoo Trippin on May 27.

The first part of the Whimmydiddle four-date concert series happened on Friday with 90 Proof Twang and special guest Jamie Suttle. Other performances that are part of the Whimmydiddle line up will include Arlo McKinley with Morgan Wade on July 23, The Infamous Stringdusters with Sierra Hull on Aug. 21 and Charley Crockett with special guest Joshua Ray Walker on Aug. 27.

The weekly RiversEdge Concert Series will continue through September with The Ghost of Paul Revere and special guest The Commonheart on Friday, Aaron Lee Tasjan with special guest SG Goodman on July 16 and An Evening with The Newbees on Aug. 13.

Jared’s Jam will return on Aug. 7 featuring North Mississippi All Stars with Cordovas. RiversEdge hosted the first Jared’s Jam in 2019. Jared Whalen, 44, passed away from heart failure in August of 2018. At the time of his passing, he was an executive chef at Coach House Tavern & Grille. He was also a 1993 graduate of Hamilton High School.

Tribute bands are also popular on the concert series including That Arena Rock Show with special guests H & R Rock on July 4 and Check Your Head, a Beastie Boys Tribute, with Joslyn & The Sweet Compression on July 9. Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd will once again close out the concert season on Sept. 18.

There is one show that the performer is yet to be announced for Sept. 11.

Celebrating 10 years of music this season, RiversEdge has 17 concerts planned this year. The series, primarily held on Thursday evenings, previously, will be spread over Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in 2021. Concertgoers who had purchased tickets earlier for the concert pod set up have been refunded.

How to go

What: RiversEdge 2021 Concert Series

When: For Friday and Saturday concerts, doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the music will begin at 7:30 p.m. For Thursday and Sunday concerts, doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Where: RiversEdge Amphitheater at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton Street, downtown Hamilton

Admission: Tickets are now free admission except for the JJ Grey and Mofro with special guest Jackie Venson show, which is a paid, general admission concert. In addition, VIP tickets are now available for purchase at $30 to $35 per show.

More info. www.riversedgelive.com and www.facebook.com/HamiltonRiversEdge.