Rise Up Performing Arts performs ‘Shrek’ this weekend

Youth from Butler County and beyond are part of two casts who will perform “Shrek: The Musical” this weekend.
The performances are by Rise Up Performing Arts, a theater organization that includes youth and adults in its musicals.
“Shrek” will be on stage today, Saturday and Sunday at the Fairfield Freshman School theater. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. today, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets to each show are $10 per person, available online at riseupperformingarts.com.
The show has two casts of performers. The “Swamp” cast performs at 7 p.m. today, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The “Duloc” cast performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. There was a Duloc performance on Thursday.
Rise Up Performing Arts was created by Fairfield Twp. residents Rodney and Angie Neal and it rehearses at its space at 228 Court St. in downtown Hamilton. It offers multiple musicals a year and will soon host auditions for “Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical For Everyone.” Auditions are slated for Jan. 7-8 with show dates in April 2022.
Auditions require signing up on the theater organization’s website.
Rise Up’s 2022 shows will include “Les Miserables: School Edition” in June, a Triple Threat Summer Intensive in July, “101 Dalmations Kids” in July, “Descendants: The Musical” in September and a to-be-announced December musical.