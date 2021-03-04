Richard Law, longtime Butler County Republican figure, dies at 90

After his political career, Law helped his wife of 70 years, Mary Law, win election and subsequent re-elections to the Butler County Treasurer office.

“They were public servants, and they did look out for the citizens,” Moeller said, adding he put community interests ahead of partisan politics.

Butler County GOP Executive Chairman Todd Hall said Law “was a terrific person, great family man and dedicated Republican.” Law served as Butler County GOP Chairman in the late 1980s “and was highly respected by the party,” he said.

“Dick Law will be missed by many,” Hall said.

Former Hamilton Mayor, county commissioner and state lawmaker Greg Jolivette remembers Law’s “ability to always ask the tough but insightful questions.”

“His only guiding principle was what was in the best interest of the city and its citizens,” he said.

The Hamilton High School graduate briefly attended Bowling Green State University before he started working with General Motors at the Fairfield Fisher Body Plant from 1949 until his retirement in 1988, with the exception from 1952 to 1953 when he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

After his retirement from GM, Law established Butler County’s first central purchasing department, serving in that role for more than a decade.

Outside his career and public service, Law coached for the West Side Little League for several years.

Law is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary, and two sons: Rick (Bev) Law of Hamilton, and Greg Law of Beavercreek. He is also served by six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton with Pastor Dan Clemens officiating. Visiting hours are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Interment is scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.