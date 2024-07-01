Retiring ODW Logistics executive honored by Hamilton biz HOF induction

“This is a great honor for my family,” he said of the induction days ahead of his retirement. “I am blessed that I had exceptional team members that were entrepreneurs at heart.”

Though retired as of this month, Guggenbiller will remain on in an advisory role until the end of the year as ODW Logistics is merging ODW LTS (Logistics and Transportation Services). He’s spent nearly 50 years in the industry, and the Business Hall of Fame honors Guggenbiller’s lifetime of business acumen, leadership and mentorship.

The Business Hall of Fame, which the inaugural ceremony was held in Hamilton City Council chambers, was developed by the chamber of commerce and in concert with some of those people Guggenbiller helped and mentored at ODW Logistics.

Hamilton Chamber President and CEO Dan Bates said this honor will be awarded as warranted.

“The Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce has been a leader and influencer in the community since 1910, and we have a rich history of supporting growth and commerce in the city of Hamilton,” Bates said, adding the community’s most effective and memorable leaders were connected or involved with the chamber. “Today, we’re here to not only honor but to recognize a contemporary leader, who is a living example of principles by which future honorees of this business hall of fame will be evaluated.”

ODW Logistics CEO John Ness said he and Guggenbiller formed the LTS division at a meeting at the Golden Lamb in Lebanon. And they grew that business from zero to $150 million in revenues last year because of Guggenbiller’s salt-of-the-earth work ethic.

“We can never forget the entrepreneurial spirit and guts that’s required to start a business from scratch, and 15 years later call it a wild success,” Ness said. “It does happen but it’s rare, and it’s really special of praise.”

Brian Woods, a vice president with ODW Logistics, has only worked for Guggenbiller since graduating from Indiana State University in 2004, first starting at American Standard (now Amstan Logistics) under him.

“Not being one for accolades or the limelight, John has always taken pride in raising the status of others through his guidance and leadership. John is truly one of a kind, and it’s an honor to commemorate his accomplishments.”