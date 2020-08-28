Retiring Middletown airport manager: ‘It was just time’

“He has the knowledge and ability right now,” Palenick said.

Middletown is seeking an interim transitional, fuel base operation service provider for three to 12 months and intends to prepare a request for proposal for long-term fuel services, the city said.

The success of the airport is “a top priority” for the city, according to the release. Ongoing airport projects, including the airport master plan, development of new hangars, an educational/workforce development center, and working to implement recent FAA recommendations for safety, will continue. The operation will remain at regular business hours.

Palenick said Dickten’s retirement will give the city an opportunity to “take a look” at how to best manage the airport: either with a contractor or full-time city employee.

That will be a key decision because of the role the airport plays in the city’s long-term plans. Palenick said the airport is “an important piece to the overall strategy to complete a sustainable, high-quality community.”