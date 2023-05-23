Retired Middletown K9 officer who served for decades has died

He retired in 2000 but remained the department’s head canine trainer until 2016. Hollister was also one of the original members of the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) in 1971 and was a national judge and trainer who trained hundreds of police dogs in the tri-state area.

Hollister was chief judge at many regional and national competitions and also served as the central vice president of the USPCA as well as the ethics committee chairman. His wife Marsha, of almost 46 years, was also heavily involved in the Police K9 world. His contribution to the Police K9 community is immeasurable, according to the department.