Restaurants, local business leader added to region’s popular chamber expo

This year’s July 16 event marks the return of a special luncheon — with a Cincinnati business leader as keynote speaker — along with food from dozens of area restaurants for those purchasing tickets in advance for a pre-expo gathering in the auditorium at Lakota West High School in West Chester Twp.

Area restaurants last participated in the Expo in 2019 but saw that feature disappear in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions.

The expo “is the largest gathering of business to business and business to consumer exhibitors on I-75 between Cincinnati and Dayton at one location,” said Joe Hinson, president and CEO of the West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance.

“Now in its 23rd year, our popular Regional Business Expo continues to connect businesspeople from across our region with vast opportunities to network and grow their business at no cost for attendees,” said Hinson.

“The event provides an invaluable platform for businesses to showcase their products and services, network, and explore potential partnerships,” said Chamber officials.

“And with over 100 exhibitors, there will be a smorgasbord of industries to make solid business connections, linking our present to our future,” said Hinson.

And speaking of a smorgasbord, Hinson said more than the curiosity will be fed at the ticketed luncheon portion of the event, which will feature Keynote Speaker, Rich Graeter, President & CEO of Graeter’s.

Hinson said “the Taste of West Chester and Liberty is back with over 30 restaurants and businesses showcasing their food items” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the start of the Expo.

“Established restaurants and new eateries will be participating and we have a great selection of culturally diverse food, allowing our attendees to try new delicacies, providing a full experience of what our area has to offer,” he said.

The Expo is open to members of the public who don’t purchase luncheon tickets from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the high school’s expansive main hall, located at 8940 Union Centre Blvd. There is no charge for admission.

Tickets for the 11 a.m. luncheon are $45 for West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance members and $55 for nonmembers and must be purchased in advance. Information on the luncheon and Expo event can be found at thechamberalliance.com.