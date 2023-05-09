BreakingNews
Resident shoots at tactical team executing search warrant at Fairfield home
Resident shoots at tactical team executing search warrant at Fairfield home

By Journal-News Staff
Fairfield Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant at a Fairfield home on Tuesday, and were met with gunfire.

The two agencies went to 3534 Mack Road at 5:45 a.m. where, upon entry, they were fired at by a resident. A tactical team maintaned a perimeter while attempting to make contact with the residents.

The residents were taken into custody without further incident.

No one was injured.

The case remains under investigation.

