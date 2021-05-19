Resident claims he felt ‘threatened’ by Middletown council member’s Facebook exchange that mentioned bat

Explore Police identify 3 people allegedly involved in Monday night shooting in Middletown

Vitori wrote to Baumgarten that she “will grab a bat and follow you anywhere.”

In another post, Baumgarten wrote back: “I have a truck now, so bring more than 1 bat!”

Hensley was stopped in reading the posts by City Manager Jim Palenick, who said, “I would suggest that we should not engage in individual attacks.”

Mayor Nicole Condrey asked everyone to maintain “respectful communications.”

Vitori said “these are jokes she made because your comments were completely rude and disrespectful. If you don’t have a sense of humor I’m sorry. This is not the place for it.”

As Hensley continued reading, Vitori said, “This is not appropriate and we are done.”

Middletown police Chief David Birk, who was sitting in the audience, stood up and took a few steps toward Hensley, and he returned to his seat.