Report: The 10 Best Refurbished Cell Phone Deals

If you’re thinking about getting a phone, one of the best ways to save money is to buy a refurbished one.
In this article, I'm going to give you details on a new report from SellCell.com, a phone comparison site that shows you how mobile devices rate against one another.
Because we want you to save money, pay particular attention to how much these new phone models cost vs. what you’ll save if you bought the same one refurbished.
10 Best Bargains on Refurbished Cell Phones
|Phone Model
|Launch Date
|Current MSRP
|Refurbished Price
|Savings
|Samsung Galaxy S9+
|February 2018
|$620
|$280
|$340
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|February 2018
|$466
|$218
|$248
|Google Pixel 3a XL
|May 2019
|$479
|$230
|$249
|Google Pixel 4 XL
|October 2019
|$899
|$445
|$454
|LG V35 ThinQ
|may 2018
|$300
|$156
|$144
|Google Pixel 4
|October 2019
|$799
|$429
|$370
|LG V40 ThinQ
|October 2018
|$320
|$180
|$140
|Google Pixel 3
|October 2018
|$355
|$200
|$155
|LG G7 ThinQ
|May 2018
|$300
|$175
|$125
|Samsung Galaxy Note9
|August 2018
|$648
|$369
|$279
My last two phones have been refurbished iPhones, and I can attest to the money you can save when you choose an older model. For my latest phone, I went with a model that was two generations old: That saved me more than $500.
But there are some things you definitely need to know about shopping for refurbished phones to get the most bang for your buck.
What to Look Out for When You Buy a Refurbished Phone
- Buy only from reputable online sellers with the highest ratings.
- Make sure your refurbished phone comes with a warranty.
- When your phone arrives, immediately test it to make sure it has all the functionalities you paid for.
Final Thoughts
Buying a refurbished phone can save you a lot of money. It’s true that you may not always find the exact color or specs you want, but the cheap price may make it worth it.
