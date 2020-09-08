X

Report: The 10 Best Refurbished Cell Phone Deals

news | Sept 8, 2020
By Craig Johnson, Clark Howard
ajc.com

If you’re thinking about getting a phone, one of the best ways to save money is to buy a refurbished one.

In this article, I'm going to give you details on a new report from SellCell.com, a phone comparison site that shows you how mobile devices rate against one another.

Because we want you to save money, pay particular attention to how much these new phone models cost vs. what you’ll save if you bought the same one refurbished.

10 Best Bargains on Refurbished Cell Phones

Phone ModelLaunch DateCurrent MSRPRefurbished PriceSavings
Samsung Galaxy S9+February 2018$620$280$340
Samsung Galaxy S9February 2018$466$218$248
Google Pixel 3a XLMay 2019$479$230$249
Google Pixel 4 XLOctober 2019$899$445$454
LG V35 ThinQmay 2018$300$156$144
Google Pixel 4October 2019$799$429$370
LG V40 ThinQOctober 2018$320$180$140
Google Pixel 3October 2018$355$200$155
LG G7 ThinQMay 2018$300$175$125
Samsung Galaxy Note9August 2018$648$369$279

#tablepress-214-no-2 from cache

ExploreRead the full report from SellCell.com.
My last two phones have been refurbished iPhones, and I can attest to the money you can save when you choose an older model. For my latest phone, I went with a model that was two generations old: That saved me more than $500.
But there are some things you definitely need to know about shopping for refurbished phones to get the most bang for your buck.

What to Look Out for When You Buy a Refurbished Phone

  • Buy only from reputable online sellers with the highest ratings.
  • Make sure your refurbished phone comes with a warranty.
  • When your phone arrives, immediately test it to make sure it has all the functionalities you paid for.

Final Thoughts

Buying a refurbished phone can save you a lot of money. It’s true that you may not always find the exact color or specs you want, but the cheap price may make it worth it.

More Cell Phone Content From Clark.com:

ExploreThis article was originally published on Clark.com

The post Report: The 10 Best Refurbished Cell Phone Deals appeared first on Clark Howard.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.