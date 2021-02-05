Report: Message indicating bomb threat discovered at Talawanda High School last weekend

The School Resource Officer at Talawanda High School was notified by an assistant principal of a bomb threat written on a restroom stall in the school on Sunday morning.
A student had told the assistant principal of the threat, according to a police report.
The message was written in the smaller stall in the 200 wing of the school in pencil on the toilet paper dispenser. The message was, reportedly, “Bomb going off at 1:32” and near that, in a different handwriting, “The South will rise again brother.” The words were described as three-quarters of an inch tall and difficult to see when standing.
The Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and a sergeant and two detectives responded to the scene. Other restrooms were checked for related messages. Due to the cleaning schedule, it was difficult to determine when the graffiti was made.
An extra patrol unit was called to the school for the afternoon to increase security.