Report: Hamilton man flown to hospital after crashing into concrete steps had to be removed from vehicle

News | 52 minutes ago
By Rick McCrabb

HANOVER TWP. — A Hamilton man was flown to a Cincinnati hospital following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

Adam Woerner, 28, was driving a 2006 Chevy Colorado eastbound on Reily Millville Road when he went off the road, crossed Millville Oxford Road and crashed into a mailbox and then into concrete steps in a house in the 300 block of Millville Oxford Road.

He was flown by Air Care to UC Hospital, but wasn’t listed as a patient today, according to records.

Nobody inside the house was injured, according to the crash report from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The report said alcohol may have played a role in the crash that was reported at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday.

One neighbor said he was sleeping when the accident occurred. He said the driver had to be removed from the vehicle by paramedics.

