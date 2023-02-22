Remains found at Hueston Woods confirmed to be Michael McKenney, missing Fairfield Twp. man

On Wednesday, following DNA testing at the direction of the Preble County Coroner’s Office, McCroskey confirmed the remains are McKenney. The cause of death is undetermined, but McCroskey said there is no reason to believe foul play was involved.

Evidence was found with the skeletal remains that strongly suggest it was McKenney, investigators said in December. McCroskey said then officers were not looking for anyone else, such as suspects, related to the case.

On Wednesday, McCroskey said “based on our investigation there is no evidence of foul play involved and we are not looking for any suspects.”

McKenney’s mother, Yalonda Middleton said via social media, “R.I.P. My Sweet Boy.”

Middletown said after talking with the coroner’s investigator she went outside and removed her son’s missing sign from the yard.

“This is so hard,” she said.

Middleton told the Journal-News in past interviews that she would never stop searching for her son. She hired a private investigator and had online fundraisers to raise money for a reward.