Reily Twp. trustee resigns following health issues

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank you for your mentorship and support that you’ve provided me,” Miller wrote. “I’m proud to be a part of Reily Township’s Trustee team.”

Trustee Dennis Conrad said it’s up to himself and Trustee Nick Schwab to choose Miller’s replacement by Aug. 31, and if they can’t agree then the courts decide.

Later in the meeting, the trustees discussed the township’s application for $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Schwab said the submission date is closing in, and the Board of Commissioners needs justification for how the township would spend the money.

Schwab voiced his concerns about having enough justification in the application to receive the funding and how Reily is one of the last townships to receive it.

“I don’t want to be the trustees that say we lost $150,000 because we didn’t have our application in,” Schwab said.

The next Reily Twp. trustees meeting has been changed to 7 p.m. Aug. 6.

