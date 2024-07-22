5-year-old girl competes in Butler County Fair garden tractor pull

It may be the first day of the Butler County Fair but Hazel has already been to three different competitions this year across Southwest Ohio and plans to go to more as part of a points championship. Her championship consists of drivers from the ages of five to 18.

Her parents, Jason and Heather said Hazel wanted to start pulling as soon as she could because she’s been around it all her life.

“She comes with us all summer and it’s just a good family event,” Heather said. “We make a lot of friends and it’s just a really fun thing to do.”

This is Hazel’s first year competing, but she’s second in her class in the overall championship. The only person ahead of her is a freshman in high school.

Although this is her inaugural season, the garden tractor she uses has seen more mud than she has.

Hazel uses the same tractor her mom and uncle used to pull when they were kids. When she said she was interested in joining the family tradition, her uncle fixed up the tractor and made sure it was her favorite color — purple.

Credit: Kasey Turman Credit: Kasey Turman

Hazel was also able to pick her own pink helmet to go along with the pillow behind her that lets her reach the pedals and steering wheel.

The combination of the pillow, extended pedals and determination brought her a second-place finish with 189 feet a week ago. While she didn’t earn a podium this time, she has more competitions to get better at what she said was her favorite part of tractor pulling - pulling her tractor.

The pull was set up by No Bull Pulling, an organization from West Alexandria with 13 categories that travels around the area.

Chris Dickey, an organizer for the organization said it seeks kids out to make sure tractor pulls continue into the future.

“The kids are our future,” she said. “You see retired and older guys involved but we need the younger people.”

No Bull Pulling will go to Brookeville, Ind. for its next competition. Hazel will be sure to slam the gas and compete for the win.

How to go

What: Butler County Fair

Where: 1715 Fairgrove Ave.. Hamilton

Hours: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. today through Saturday, July 27

Cost: General daily admission is $10 per person and $5 for children ages 6-12 accompanied by adults. There are multi-day passes for seven and four days priced at $35 and $25 respectively. All admission has parking included.

Other details: Seniors older than 62 and veterans will have free admission on Wednesday, July 24. Saturday, July 27 will have a discounted price of $5 for adults and free admission for children ages 6-12. For grandstand events, attendees pay $10-$15 while children’s tickets are $5. A grandstand wristband for all events is $40 (adults) and $15 (children).