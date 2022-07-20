Regional Business Expo highlights booming growth between Cincinnati and Dayton

“Where we sit between Cincinnati and Dayton, the opportunity is just tremendous. The I-75 growth corridor is the connector between the two major markets. And we are seeing more development as we go north to the Austin Boulevard (I-75) interchange.”

The recent federal approval of the Millikin Road interchange along I-75 in Liberty Twp. is the latest jump in the expanding, two-city market, which is moving toward eventually becoming one Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) in southwest Ohio, said Hinson.

And when that MSA residential population density is achieved, he said, it will be the 19th largest MSA in the nation.

Tom Holding, an area financial advisor and expo exhibitor, has come to the expo for two decades.

The Regional Business Expo included retailers, service providers, health related industries, financial institutions, restaurants, hotels, educational institutions, nonprofits and a variety of other businesses and organizations, as well as health screenings and food trucks.

Canceled in the summer of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Holding said the popularity of the event has returned and grown in large part because of its regional appeal.

“Dayton and Cincinnati and growing together and where they meet is right here,” he said referring to the two largest and fastest-growing townships in the I-75 corridor.

“We have a great business environment all the way up to Dayton.”

West Chester Twp. Trustee Mark Welch is also a business owner in the community but the expo saw him walking around and enjoying the wide variety of exhibitors at the event steady crowd flowing through.

“It’s encouraging. And it encourages people to come out and do commerce and find out something new. The Cincinnati and Dayton metroplex is definitely growing together and West Chester and Liberty Twp. are right smack in the middle of it,” said Welch.