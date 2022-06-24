Region reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio said in a statement this decision will force Ohioans to leave the state for abortion access.

“By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has now officially given politicians permission to control what we do with our bodies, deciding that we can no longer be trusted to determine the course for our own lives,” the organization said.

The most recent abortion data collected by the Ohio Department of Health shows that official induced-abortion frequency in the state has generally been trending downward for decades.

In 2020 — the most recent year on record — there were just under 20,000 official Ohio induced abortions, compared to a high of over 45,000 induced abortions in 1981.

In the region, Butler County had 545 official induced abortions in 2020, along with Hamilton (2,345); Montgomery (1,292); Warren (174); Greene (173) and Preble (15).

The report showed that 0.5 percent of Ohio abortions occurred after 20 weeks of gestation, while the percentage of abortions occuring in the first nine weeks of gestation trended upward.

Today’s overturn would allow Ohio’s 2019 heartbeat bill to take effect, which would effectively fully restrict women from getting an abortion after an average of five to six weeks of gestation.

In 2020, 61.8% of all Ohio abortions occurred before nine weeks of gestation, the lowest time frame tracked by the ODH.