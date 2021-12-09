Region at slight risk for severe storms into Saturday morning

While the daytime Friday will be overcast and dry, showers and some storms are possible later in the afternoon.
Temperatures warm to 63 with winds from the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
It’s Friday night into Saturday morning that a cold front will bring the more likely chance for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has increased the risk in the Southwestern Ohio and Northwestern Kentucky region for severe storms into a “slight risk” for about half of the viewing area. That’s the yellow area on the map below.
This means that damaging winds continue to be our top threat but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out either. The timing on this event will continue to adjust slightly but the focus currently starts around 2 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. Saturday.
NEW: The threat for severe weather continues for Friday night into Saturday morning. The SPC has moved the SLIGHT RISK into about 1/2 of our viewing area. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/czMydNftMC— Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) December 9, 2021
About the Author