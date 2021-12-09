journal-news logo
Region at slight risk for severe storms into Saturday morning

FILE: A car splashes through water from a flooded yard covering part of Millikin Road between Yankee and Cincinnati Dayton roads in 2011 in Liberty Twp.
Caption
FILE: A car splashes through water from a flooded yard covering part of Millikin Road between Yankee and Cincinnati Dayton roads in 2011 in Liberty Twp.

By Jennifer Ketchmark, WCPO
27 minutes ago

While the daytime Friday will be overcast and dry, showers and some storms are possible later in the afternoon.

Temperatures warm to 63 with winds from the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

It’s Friday night into Saturday morning that a cold front will bring the more likely chance for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has increased the risk in the Southwestern Ohio and Northwestern Kentucky region for severe storms into a “slight risk” for about half of the viewing area. That’s the yellow area on the map below.

This means that damaging winds continue to be our top threat but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out either. The timing on this event will continue to adjust slightly but the focus currently starts around 2 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. Saturday.

About the Author

Jennifer Ketchmark, WCPO
