Raise a glass to remember fallen Hamilton firefighter at local brewery

An annual brew in honor of fallen Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman, who was killed battling an arson fire in 2015, is back on tap at Municipal Brew Works.

The special summer beer is the Woltermelon Blonde Ale and a salute will be conducted Friday night to “Patrick’s legacy, along with all the former and present first responders, who bravely serve our community,” according to MBW and the local firefighters union’s social media posts.

“Please raise a glass with us this Friday at 7 p.m. during our ceremonial toast to Patrick Wolterman,” according to the post. The toast will be conducted at the brewery’s High Street location. “We proudly donate a portion of the proceeds to Companions On A Journey Grief Support.”

Wolterman was killed Dec. 28, 2014 when he fell to the basement while fighting a fire on Pater Avenue that had been set by conspiracy of the homeowner Lester Parker and his nephew whom he hired to light the blaze, William “Billy” Tucker.

Parker and his wife were on a trip to Las Vegas while the house burned, and he paid Tucker to travel from Kentucky to be the arsonist. Both men were found guilty of aggravated arson and murder after a lengthy trial in 2017. They were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Parker died in prison in prison in 2020.