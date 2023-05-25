Railroad crossings work to close heavily traveled for two weeks

MIDDLETOWN — One of the city’s heaviest traveled roads will be closed for several days starting next week, according to the city’s engineering division.
Oxford State Road will be closed between Yankee Road and South Breiel Boulevard for work on railroad crossings located at Contractors Drive, said Nakita Lancaster, assistant public works director.
She said the first closure and detour is scheduled to begin Tuesday and take five days to complete. Only the eastbound lane of traffic will be closed, she said.
The second closure and detour is scheduled to begin June 5 through June 9 and both lanes of traffic will be closed, Lancaster said.
She said Cleveland-Cliffs contracted with Road & Rail Services, a Louisville-based company, to perform the railroad work. That company obtained a right of way from the city. The engineering division worked with Road & Rail Services on road closures and detours, according to city officials.
Lancaster said maintenance has been performed on the railroad tracks before, but this appears to be more significant work. She was not “sure of the real driver” for the repairs.
The detour route is as follows for westbound and eastbound traffic on Oxford State Road: Yankee Road to University Boulevard (Ohio 122) then to South Breiel Boulevard.
Messages left for representatives at Cleveland-Cliffs and Road & Rail Services were not returned before Wednesday’s deadline.