The Marshall Tucker Band to perform in region on Saturday

News
By Journal-News Staff
29 minutes ago

Lori’s Roadhouse in West Chester Twp. will host a notable country group on Saturday as The Marshall Tucker Band performs there.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for the group that has had such hits as “Can’t You See,” it’s most recognizable song, and “Ramblin’,” “Fire On The Mountain” and “Heard It In a Love Song.” The show begins at 8 p.m.

The opening act on Saturday is the Kevin McCoy Band, a country-rock group that has had chart-climbing songs.

Tickets to Saturday’s event are $35 general admission, $60 for VIP. There are VIP tables available for groups up to eight people, and those packages include food and drinks.

Other shows coming up at Lori’s Roadhouse include:

- Carrie Anne, 8 p.m. June 2

- Chase Rosselot, June 3

- Danny Frazier, June 3

- Jason Owens, June 10

- Tony Valentine’s Ultimate Girls Night Out, (18+) June 15

- Gary Levox of Rascal Flatts, June 16

- Kevin McCoy Band, June 17

- Alexis Gomez, June 23

- Carter New, June 24

- The Dryes, June 30

Other concerts at Lori’s Roadhouse are listed online at https://lrhlive.com.

