QuickTrip coming to Fairfield: What you need to know about the gas/convenience store

It will be Ohio’s fourth location and Butler County’s second. A Quick Trip is under construction at 8335 Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester Twp., and will open in fall 2025, said Aisha Jefferson, company spokeswoman.

A QuikTrip opened three months ago on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, across from the University of Dayton arena. There is also a QuikTrip in Clermont County’s New Richmond.

Plans call for a 7,318 square-foot convenience store just north of the soccer fields, which will be removed. A former church building will be demolished to make way for the store and fueling stations.

On the west side of the store 18 fueling pumps will be covered by a canopy. Five pumps for commercial vehicles and semi-trucks will dispense diesel under a canopy on the east side of the building.

“We’ve been focused on expanding our travel centers. This one has a larger design, will be a more spacious store,’’ Jefferson said.

“It will have an expanded QuikTrip kitchen compared to our traditional layout. The focus here was created for highly traveled areas.”

The family-owned business is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and has been operating about 70 years. There are about 1,000 stores nationally.

Known for its sandwiches, on-the-go snacks, QuikTrip will have a full-service, on-site kitchen with fresh and made-to-order food, Jefferson said. Other offerings include salads, wraps, donuts, and pastries.

“We’re very excited to be here. We look at this as a partnership with the community – we are really involved with the communities we serve in,’’ Jonathan Haley, a real estate project manager for QuikTrip said at a public hearing last month.

He said the stores are part of the Safe Place national network that provides shelter for at risk or runaway children who feel threatened or need help.

Once operational, Haley said he expected the company to hire 30-35 employees. Typically, stores operate 15-20 years and then are torn down and replaced with new structures.

“We have beautiful stores and take the look of our stores very seriously,’’ Haley said.